Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Posts Earnings Results

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.
Principal Financial Group stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.94. 2,032,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $77.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.99.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.22%.
About Principal Financial Group
Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.
