Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Posts Earnings Results

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

Principal Financial Group stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.94. 2,032,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $77.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.99.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

Several research analysts have commented on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.