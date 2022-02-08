Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires 130 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Chart Industries stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,282. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $108.29 and a one year high of $206.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.67 and a 200 day moving average of $168.72.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.