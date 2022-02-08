Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 131,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,841,000. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares comprises about 1.7% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.25% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,404,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.61. 14,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,123. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.89. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $118.85.

