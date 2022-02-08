Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 38.6% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 153.3% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after buying an additional 74,312 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 39.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 7.1% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,339,000 after buying an additional 53,962 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $1,833,000. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.32. 48,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,444,673. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of -0.50. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $7,195,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $988,538.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 956,873 shares of company stock worth $170,953,150 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.