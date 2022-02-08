Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,941,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,326,531,000 after buying an additional 69,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,798,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,728,000 after purchasing an additional 78,713 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Chart Industries by 113.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,340,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,116 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 78.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,488,000 after purchasing an additional 596,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter.

GTLS traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.65. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $206.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.72.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

