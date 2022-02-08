Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,334 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.65.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.35. 72,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,980,272. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.08 and a 200-day moving average of $143.82. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The firm has a market cap of $383.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

