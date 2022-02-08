Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $6.29 Million in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,294,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.41% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000.

TLH traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.09. The stock had a trading volume of 114,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,178. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.37. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $153.98.

