Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases 127,043 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,043 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $37,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.81. 6,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,747. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.63. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.81 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

