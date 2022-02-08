Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 347,041 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 90.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 347,041 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of GDX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.46. 445,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,068,438. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average is $31.81.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

