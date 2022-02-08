Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $14.13 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 122,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,132,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.09% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,999,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $262,000. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,855,000 after buying an additional 717,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,079.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter.

IEF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,725,830. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.99 and its 200-day moving average is $115.23. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.09 and a 12 month high of $118.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

