Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 284,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,639,000. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.54% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSX. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,473.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,941,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,594 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,302,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,815,000 after buying an additional 467,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,603,000 after purchasing an additional 135,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,721,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,897,000 after buying an additional 162,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,577,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSX traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 574,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,198,465. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.80. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $33.39.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

