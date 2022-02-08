Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 13,141 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 558.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,141 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,060,000 after purchasing an additional 95,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,695,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,844,000 after purchasing an additional 99,586 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,277,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,238,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,918,000 after buying an additional 624,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,314,000 after purchasing an additional 71,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.60. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $118.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

In related news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $385,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,206,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,702 shares of company stock worth $7,325,237. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

