Profund Advisors LLC Buys 18,634 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,634 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 793.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 632.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $50.17. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.82.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.92 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 12,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $527,855.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,400,904.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,865 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,226. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RPRX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

