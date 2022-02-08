Profund Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FOX by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,326,000 after purchasing an additional 125,487 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its position in FOX by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,050,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,012,000 after purchasing an additional 421,379 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in FOX by 1,429.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 82,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 77,378 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in FOX by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 143,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 41,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in FOX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 22.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.72. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.06.

FOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

