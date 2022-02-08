Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,011,000 after buying an additional 184,700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 62,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $836,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AIRC opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.90. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $55.53. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.83 and a beta of 1.08.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.17.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

