Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,193 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,609,000 after acquiring an additional 772,859 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,149,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,499 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,003,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,114,000 after acquiring an additional 367,602 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,894,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,971,000 after purchasing an additional 60,569 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,724,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,204,000 after purchasing an additional 478,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.27.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $267,678.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025 over the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

