Profund Advisors LLC Sells 7,226 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,226 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 14.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 12,664 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 3,774.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after buying an additional 302,254 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Corteva by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after buying an additional 686,300 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 259,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.54.

CTVA stock opened at $49.55 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $50.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.21. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

