Profund Advisors LLC Sells 96 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,674,047,000 after purchasing an additional 75,365 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,707,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,115 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,320,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,324,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $891,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,452.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 58.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,256.27 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,593.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,755.17.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,988.07.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

