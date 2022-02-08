ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €16.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($18.97) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PSM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.29) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($24.14) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.18) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.14) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.39) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €19.16 ($22.02).

Shares of ETR:PSM opened at €13.74 ($15.79) on Monday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of €12.77 ($14.68) and a 52-week high of €19.00 ($21.84). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €13.89 and a 200 day moving average of €15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

