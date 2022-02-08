Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Stock Position Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Provident Financial Services worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,613 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 761,916 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 31,951 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,826,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $179,157,000 after purchasing an additional 235,040 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFS opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.71.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

