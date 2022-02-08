Prudential (LON:PRU) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Prudential (LON:PRU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRU. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,879 ($25.41) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays set a GBX 1,719 ($23.25) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,800 ($24.34) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($24.68) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,964 ($26.56) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,742 ($23.56).

Shares of PRU stock opened at GBX 1,246.25 ($16.85) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £34.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.26. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 1,203 ($16.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,278.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,386.74.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

