Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.42. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

ICE has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.22.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $127.68 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.24 and its 200-day moving average is $126.90. The company has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,872 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,558. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

