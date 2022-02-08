Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Boosted by Truist Financial

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoNation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the company will earn $5.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.86. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.75 EPS.

AN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.17.

Shares of AN stock opened at $103.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. AutoNation has a one year low of $74.23 and a one year high of $133.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.21 and its 200 day moving average is $116.55.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 166,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter worth $5,665,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AutoNation by 9.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after acquiring an additional 39,642 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,280,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $321,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoNation announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

