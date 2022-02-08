Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Boosted by Capital One Financial

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for CNX Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNX. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of CNX opened at $15.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,215,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $262,483,000 after buying an additional 1,100,465 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 16.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,639,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,412,000 after buying an additional 1,086,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,684,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,332,000 after buying an additional 143,663 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,190,000 after buying an additional 96,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

