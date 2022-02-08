Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Enerplus Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Enerplus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ERF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

NYSE ERF opened at $11.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $12.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Enerplus by 24.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,599,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enerplus by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,936,000 after acquiring an additional 293,232 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in Enerplus by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Enerplus by 10.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,362,712 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,884,000 after acquiring an additional 412,253 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Enerplus by 8.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,174,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,396,000 after acquiring an additional 259,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

