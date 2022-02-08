Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Decreased by Analyst

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meta Platforms in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.35. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.12 EPS.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.53.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $224.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $625.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $224.01 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $320.00 and its 200 day moving average is $339.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 187,909 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,203,000 after buying an additional 26,142 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,467 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,473 shares of company stock worth $8,361,245 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.