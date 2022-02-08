Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Oasis Petroleum Inc. Raised by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.68. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $23.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

Shares of NASDAQ OAS opened at $143.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $147.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,278,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,034,000 after purchasing an additional 983,216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 879.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 80,508 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

