Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of WestRock in a report released on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $45.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. WestRock has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.96.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 51,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in WestRock by 0.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in WestRock by 53.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in WestRock by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

