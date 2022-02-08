Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.89. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.89 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.32.

NYSE EL opened at $314.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $113.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $338.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.87. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $274.41 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total transaction of $469,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,108,774 shares of company stock valued at $720,419,134. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

