Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Catalent in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $103.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Catalent has a 12 month low of $95.43 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.95.

In other news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $387,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $645,409.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,010,049 shares of company stock worth $389,092,962 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

