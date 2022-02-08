Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Decreased by Analyst

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for LendingClub in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Wedbush also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.69 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

LendingClub stock opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $49.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.09 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in LendingClub during the second quarter valued at $202,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,556,000 after buying an additional 1,104,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in LendingClub by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 35,415 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in LendingClub by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 50,964 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $113,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $74,134.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,710 shares of company stock worth $312,127 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

