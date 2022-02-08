Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Mercury Systems, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Mercury Systems in a report released on Sunday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MRCY. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

MRCY stock opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.76. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 123.93, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,437,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,842,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,163,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,232,000 after acquiring an additional 89,568 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,514,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,507,000 after acquiring an additional 603,370 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,915 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,641,000 after acquiring an additional 168,764 shares during the period. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

