Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GH. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 34,179.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 821,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,044,000 after buying an additional 819,274 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 31.8% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,495,000 after acquiring an additional 642,750 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter worth about $63,567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,627,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,448,000 after acquiring an additional 486,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 601.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 533,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,286,000 after acquiring an additional 457,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $72.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.99. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.57 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.66.

GH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,142,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,421,239 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.