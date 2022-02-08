Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 8,221 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,221 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in SBA Communications by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,503,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,630,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SBA Communications by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 719,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,982 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in SBA Communications by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 94,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,819 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $321.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.27 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.68. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $391.15.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBAC. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.20.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

