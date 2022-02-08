Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $1.60 Million Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,937,000 after buying an additional 55,242 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,096,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 7.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,539 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 10.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

Henry Schein stock opened at $76.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.74. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

