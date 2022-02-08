Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,248 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Gogo as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Gogo by 16.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Gogo by 8.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Gogo by 106.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Gogo by 3.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOGO opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.07. Gogo Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $19.49.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

