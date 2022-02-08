Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OGN. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.49. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

