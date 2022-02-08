Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.11

Quadrise Fuels International plc (LON:QFI) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.11 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 1.83 ($0.02). Quadrise Fuels International shares last traded at GBX 1.93 ($0.03), with a volume of 6,851,782 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £27.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22, a current ratio of 26.37 and a quick ratio of 25.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.11.

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

