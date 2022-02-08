Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta Buys 14,868 Shares of Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 14,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $427,455.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 192,417 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,520,443.73.

On Monday, January 31st, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 16,059 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $465,389.82.

On Monday, December 6th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 161,593 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,293,786.68.

On Friday, December 3rd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 305,816 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $9,871,740.48.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 308,698 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $9,881,422.98.

NYSE XM opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Qualtrics International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.05.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

