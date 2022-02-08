Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $244,000 in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in LiveRamp by 16.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

NYSE:RAMP traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.24. 2,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,622. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $84.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -86.16 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.