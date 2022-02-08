Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New $363,000 Investment in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMP. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 7.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at about $581,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at about $436,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $290,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dale Burks sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $113,473.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,454 shares of company stock worth $550,039. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMP traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $47.20. The stock had a trading volume of 90,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,353. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average is $47.51. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.42. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $55.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

