Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Stepan by 17.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stepan during the second quarter worth about $204,000. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Stepan by 9.8% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Stepan by 163.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $182,881.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCL traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,147. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Stepan has a 1 year low of $104.05 and a 1 year high of $139.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.72.

SCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

