Radware (RDWR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Radware to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. Radware has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.83. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Radware in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Radware by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Radware by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Radware by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Radware by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

