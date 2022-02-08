Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $156.00 at Truist Financial

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.79.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $119.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.74. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $102.96 and a 52-week high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,511 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 28,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 45,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 45,152 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 7.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 65.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $580,745,000 after acquiring an additional 230,560 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.