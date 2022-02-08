Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,132,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,579,000. VICI Properties makes up approximately 4.7% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of VICI Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 35.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2,091.0% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 34.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $124,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 13,318 shares of company stock worth $377,861 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

