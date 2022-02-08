Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Sells 302,649 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 302,649 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 1.7% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $22,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in American Tower by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,719,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $246.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.40.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,234,295. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.