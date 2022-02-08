Rarible (RARI) Price Hits $10.34 on Major Exchanges

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $62.63 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible coin can now be purchased for $10.34 or 0.00023656 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rarible has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00042853 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00107690 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,054,884 coins. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

