Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 2,600 ($35.16) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,170 ($29.34) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

Shares of RAT opened at GBX 1,858 ($25.13) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,929.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,947.23. Rathbone Brothers has a one year low of GBX 1,522 ($20.58) and a one year high of GBX 2,090 ($28.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 23.12.

In other Rathbone Brothers news, insider Iain Cummings purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,898 ($25.67) per share, with a total value of £23,725 ($32,082.49).

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.