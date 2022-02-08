Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $6,255.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00049313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,043.34 or 0.07069180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00052361 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,921.56 or 0.99699623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00054556 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006312 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

