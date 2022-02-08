Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $819,650.44 and $34,172.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,456.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,075.61 or 0.07077439 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.81 or 0.00307924 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.39 or 0.00760281 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011437 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00010277 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00071735 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.15 or 0.00412241 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.97 or 0.00230056 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,305,971 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.